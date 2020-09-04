Live

Latest News: Sensex Tanks 580 Points to 38,411 in Opening Session

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

The Quint
Updated04 Sep 2020, 04:04 AM IST
Breaking News
1 min read
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
i

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

4:04 AM, 04 Sep

Sensex Tanks 580 Points to 38,411 in Opening Session

Sensex on Friday tanked 579.74 points to 38,411.20 in the opening session, while Nifty tumbled 170.40 points to 11,357.05.

(Source: PTI)

2:41 AM, 04 Sep

Army Officer Injured in Encounter in J&K's Baramulla

An Army officer was injured in an encounter with militants in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

(Source: PTI)

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.

Published: 04 Sep 2020, 02:41 AM IST

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!