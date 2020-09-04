Live
Latest News: Sensex Tanks 580 Points to 38,411 in Opening Session
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
i
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Sensex Tanks 580 Points to 38,411 in Opening Session
Sensex on Friday tanked 579.74 points to 38,411.20 in the opening session, while Nifty tumbled 170.40 points to 11,357.05.
(Source: PTI)
Army Officer Injured in Encounter in J&K's Baramulla
An Army officer was injured in an encounter with militants in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.
(Source: PTI)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Published: 04 Sep 2020, 02:41 AM IST
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!