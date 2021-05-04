Latest News: 20 Dead As Metro Line Collapses in Mexico City
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
SC to Declare Verdict on Pleas Challenging Maratha Quota Tomorrow
Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on pleas challenging the granting of Maratha quota in admissions and government jobs in Maharashtra on Wednesday, 5 May.
(Source: PTI)
Karnataka Declares Journalists as Frontline Workers: CM BS Yediyurappa
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has declared journalists as front line workers in the state.
(Source: ANI)
Delhi HC Issues Notice to Centre on Plea Against GNCTD Amendment Bill
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Centre on a plea challenging Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The matter will be heard next on 4 June.
(Source: ANI)
Delhi HC to Hear Plea Seeking Halting of Construction Activity for Centra Vista Project
The Delhi High Court will hear on May 17 a plea seeking direction to halt or suspend all construction activity of the Central Vista Avenue Redevelopment Project in compliance with orders issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on COVID-19.
(Source: ANI)
