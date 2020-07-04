Latest News: High Tides Hit Mumbai, Heavy Rains Predicted
High Tides Hit Marine Drive, Heavy Rain Predicted for Mumbai
High tides hit Marine Drive in Mumbai on Saturday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy rainfall for the Maharashtra capital and a few other districts.
"Rainfall in the last one hour in Mumbai and around has been moderate. Radar/satellite images indicate cloudy west coast, active monsoon. Another heavy rainfall day today," the deputy director general of IMD in Mumbai said on Saturday morning.
Mangalyaan Captures Image of Mars' Moon Phobos
The Mars Colour Camera (MCC) onboard the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) has captured the image of Phobos, the closest and biggest moon of Mars, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Friday.
The image was captured on 1 July, when the mission was around 7,200 km from Mars and around 4,200 km from Phobos, the organisation said.
