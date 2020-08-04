Live

Latest News: Sensex Jumps 239 Points to 37,178 in Opening Session

Published04 Aug 2020, 04:11 AM IST
4:08 AM, 04 Aug

Sensex Jumps 239 Points to 37,178 in Opening Session

Sensex on Tuesday jumped 238.55 points to 37,178.15 in the opening session, while Nifty rose 70.95 points to 10,962.55.

(Source: PTI)

