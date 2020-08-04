Live
Latest News: Sensex Jumps 239 Points to 37,178 in Opening Session
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Sensex Jumps 239 Points to 37,178 in Opening Session
Sensex on Tuesday jumped 238.55 points to 37,178.15 in the opening session, while Nifty rose 70.95 points to 10,962.55.
(Source: PTI)
