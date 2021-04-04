Live

Latest News: India Records Over 90K COVID Cases in Last 24 Hours

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

9:58 AM , 04 Apr

India Records Over 90K COVID Cases in Last 24 Hours

India reports 93,249 new COVID-19 cases, 60,048 discharges, and 513 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. As per the government, a total of 7,59,79,651 people have been vaccinated across the country.

Published: 04 Apr 2021, 9:58 AM IST

