Live
Latest News: India Records Over 90K COVID Cases in Last 24 Hours
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
i
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
India Records Over 90K COVID Cases in Last 24 Hours
India reports 93,249 new COVID-19 cases, 60,048 discharges, and 513 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. As per the government, a total of 7,59,79,651 people have been vaccinated across the country.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 04 Apr 2021, 9:58 AM IST
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!