Two terrorists were killed on Saturday in an encounter underway between security forces and militants in South Kashmir's Kulgam district.The gun battle was triggered when the militants fired at a Cordon And Search Operation (CASO) party launched by the army and police following specific information about the presence of terrorists hiding in the area. An encounter is underway between terrorists and security forces in J&K's Wanpora area of Kulgam district. A joint team of Police, Army and CRPF are carrying out the operation, reported ANI. More details are awaited.