Latest News: China Approves Hong Kong Security Law, Say Reports 

Updated: 28 minutes ago1 min read

5:07 AM, 30 Jun

China Approves Contentious National Security Law for Hong Kong: Reports

China has approved a contentious law that would allow authorities to crack down on subversive and secessionist activity in Hong Kong, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday, citing Hong Kong media.

According to reports, the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress voted unanimously to approve a national security law for Hong Kong on Tuesday.

(Source: AP)

3:57 AM, 30 Jun

Sensex Rises 235 Points to 35,196 in Opening Session

Sensex on Tuesday rose 234.68 points to 35,196.20 in the opening session, while Nifty was up 74.75 points to 10,387.15.

(Source: PTI)

4:04 AM, 30 Jun

2 Militants Killed in Encounter in J&K's Anantnag

Two militants have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, the police said on Tuesday.

(Source: PTI)

