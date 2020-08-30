Live

Latest News: Three Terrorists Gunned Down In Srinagar

Published30 Aug 2020, 02:46 AM IST
2:36 AM, 30 Aug

Three Terrorists Gunned Down In Srinagar

Three terrorists were gunned down by security forces in an encounter that began at Pantha Chowk in Srinagar, late on Saturday, 29 August. One police personnel lost his life, reported ANI.

Operation is still underway.

