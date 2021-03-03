Latest News: 14,989 New COVID Cases, India’s Tally Over 1.11 Cr
14,989 New COVID Cases, India's Tally Over 1.11 Cr
India on Wednesday reported 14,989 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the country to 1,11,39,516. The death toll increased by 98 to 1,57,346.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 1,70,126 active cases across the country, while 1,08,12,044 patients have been discharged, with 13,123 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
Sensex Rallies 411 Points to 50,708 in Opening Session
Sensex on Wednesday rallied 411.23 points to trade at 50,708.12 in the opening session, while Nifty rose 124.65 points to 15,043.75.
(Source: PTI)
UK to Receive 10 Mn AstraZeneca Doses Made by Serum Institute
The United Kingdom will be receiving 10 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses against COVID-19 made by the Serum Institute of India (SII), Reuters reported on Tuesday, quoting the UK government.
