Live

Latest News: 14,989 New COVID Cases, India’s Tally Over 1.11 Cr

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

The Quint
Updated
Breaking News
1 min read
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
i

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

10:07 AM , 03 Mar

14,989 New COVID Cases, India's Tally Over 1.11 Cr

India on Wednesday reported 14,989 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the country to 1,11,39,516. The death toll increased by 98 to 1,57,346.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 1,70,126 active cases across the country, while 1,08,12,044 patients have been discharged, with 13,123 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.

10:07 AM , 03 Mar

Sensex Rallies 411 Points to 50,708 in Opening Session

Sensex on Wednesday rallied 411.23 points to trade at 50,708.12 in the opening session, while Nifty rose 124.65 points to 15,043.75.

(Source: PTI)

8:12 AM , 03 Mar

UK to Receive 10 Mn AstraZeneca Doses Made by Serum Institute

The United Kingdom will be receiving 10 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses against COVID-19 made by the Serum Institute of India (SII), Reuters reported on Tuesday, quoting the UK government.

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Published: 03 Mar 2021, 8:12 AM IST

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!