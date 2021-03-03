Latest News: 14,989 New COVID Cases, India’s Tally Over 1.11 Cr

India on Wednesday reported 14,989 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the country to 1,11,39,516. The death toll increased by 98 to 1,57,346.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 1,70,126 active cases across the country, while 1,08,12,044 patients have been discharged, with 13,123 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.