Live

Latest News: Intel Capital to Buy 0.39% Stake in Jio Platforms

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

The Quint
Published03 Jul 2020, 03:25 AM IST
Breaking News
1 min read

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

3:24 AM, 03 Jul

Intel Capital to Buy 0.39% Stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 1,894.50 Cr

Intel Capital, the investment arm of Intel Corporation, will buy a 0.39 percent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 1,894.50 crore, a statement said on Friday.

(Source: PTI)

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:

Never Miss Out

Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!