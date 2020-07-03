Latest News: Intel Capital to Buy 0.39% Stake in Jio Platforms

Live
Intel Capital to Buy 0.39% Stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 1,894.50 Cr
Intel Capital, the investment arm of Intel Corporation, will buy a 0.39 percent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 1,894.50 crore, a statement said on Friday.
(Source: PTI)
