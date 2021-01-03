Live

Latest News: Terror Associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba Arrested in J&K

The Quint
Updated
10:36 AM , 03 Jan

J&K's Kulgam Police Arrests Terror Associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Case Registered

Kulgam police along with 34 Rashtriya Rifles arrested a terror associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba. The police said that “incriminating materials and explosive substance” have been recovered and a case has been registered.

(Source: ANI)

10:04 AM , 03 Jan

Four Mi-17 Helicopters Deployed in Nagaland For Dousing Fire: IAF

Indian Air Force helicopters resumed Bambi Bucket operations on Sunday, 3 January, towards dousing the fire in Dzouku Valley near Kohima in Nagaland. Four Mi-17 helicopters have been deployed at Dimapur and Rangapahar for the task, the Indian Air Force said.

(Source: ANI)

7:57 AM , 03 Jan

Haryana: 23-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death After Inter-Caste Marriage

A 23-year-old man who married a woman belonging to a different caste was stabbed to death allegedly by his brother-in-law in Panipat, Haryana, police said on Saturday, 2 January.

(Source: PTI)

Published: 03 Jan 2021, 7:57 AM IST

