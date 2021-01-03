Live
Latest News: Terror Associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba Arrested in J&K
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
J&K's Kulgam Police Arrests Terror Associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Case Registered
Kulgam police along with 34 Rashtriya Rifles arrested a terror associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba. The police said that “incriminating materials and explosive substance” have been recovered and a case has been registered.
(Source: ANI)
Four Mi-17 Helicopters Deployed in Nagaland For Dousing Fire: IAF
Indian Air Force helicopters resumed Bambi Bucket operations on Sunday, 3 January, towards dousing the fire in Dzouku Valley near Kohima in Nagaland. Four Mi-17 helicopters have been deployed at Dimapur and Rangapahar for the task, the Indian Air Force said.
(Source: ANI)
Published: 03 Jan 2021, 7:57 AM IST
