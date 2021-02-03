Live
Latest News: 11,039 New COVID Cases, India’s Tally Over 1.07 Cr
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
i
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Sensex Drops Nearly 60 Points to 49,738 in Opening Session
Sensex on Wednesday dropped nearly 60 points to 49,738.45 in the opening session, while Nifty shed 3.10 points to 14,644.75.
(Source: PTI)
11,039 New COVID Cases, India's Tally Over 1.07 Cr
India on Wednesday reported 11,039 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,07,77,284. The death toll increased by 110 to 1,54,596.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 1,60,057 active cases in the country, while 1,04,62,631 people have been discharged so far.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 03 Feb 2021, 10:20 AM IST
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!