Latest News: SC to Hear Plea on Mehbooba Mufti’s Detention

SC To Hear Plea on Mehbooba Mufti's Detention
Supreme Court will today hear a petition filed by former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija, seeking the release of her mother from detention.
