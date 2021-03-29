Live

Latest News: J&J COVID-19 Vaccine Safe: South Korea Expert Panel

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

9:37 AM , 29 Mar

President Kovind, PM Modi Wish Citizens for Holi

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extend best wishes to Indians for Holi.

9:37 AM , 29 Mar

5 AK Rifles, 7 Pistols Recovered by Army and J&K Police Along LOC

The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have recovered five AK rifles, seven pistols, ammunition, and a host of magazines in Karnah, along the Line of Control on 28 March.

(Source: ANI)

9:37 AM , 29 Mar

8 People Killed In Accident in Bihar's Nalanda District

Eight people have been killed and several others seriously injured after a truck ploughs into a roadside eatery in Bihar's Nalanda district, said the police.

(Source: PTI)

9:37 AM , 29 Mar

J&J COVID-19 Vaccine Safe: South Korea Expert Panel

South Korea’s expert panel has stated that Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for approval.

(Source: Reuters)

Published: 29 Mar 2021, 9:37 AM IST

