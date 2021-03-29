Live
Latest News: J&J COVID-19 Vaccine Safe: South Korea Expert Panel
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
President Kovind, PM Modi Wish Citizens for Holi
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extend best wishes to Indians for Holi.
5 AK Rifles, 7 Pistols Recovered by Army and J&K Police Along LOC
The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have recovered five AK rifles, seven pistols, ammunition, and a host of magazines in Karnah, along the Line of Control on 28 March.
(Source: ANI)
8 People Killed In Accident in Bihar's Nalanda District
Eight people have been killed and several others seriously injured after a truck ploughs into a roadside eatery in Bihar's Nalanda district, said the police.
(Source: PTI)
Published: 29 Mar 2021, 9:37 AM IST
