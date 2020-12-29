Live
Latest News: 62 People Who Returned to Odisha from UK Untraceable
Karnataka Legislative Council Dy Speaker Allegedly Dies by Suicide
The body of SL Dharmegowda, the deputy Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Council and JD(S) leader, was found on a railway track near Kadur in Chikkamagaluru. A suicide note has also been recovered.
(Source: ANI)
