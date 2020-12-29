Latest News: 62 People Who Returned to Odisha from UK Untraceable

Live

8:06 AM , 29 Dec

Karnataka Legislative Council Dy Speaker Allegedly Dies by Suicide

The body of SL Dharmegowda, the deputy Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Council and JD(S) leader, was found on a railway track near Kadur in Chikkamagaluru. A suicide note has also been recovered.

(Source: ANI)

8:06 AM , 29 Dec

62 People Who Returned to Odisha from UK Untraceable

The Odisha government on Monday said that 62 people, who returned to the state from the United Kingdom between 30 November and 21 December, are untraceable.

(Source: PTI)

