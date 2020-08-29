Latest News: Soldier, 3 Militants Killed in Encounter in Pulwama

Live

The Quint
Published29 Aug 2020, 03:55 AM IST
Breaking News
1 min read
3:50 AM, 29 Aug

Soldier, 3 Militants Killed in Encounter in J&K's Pulwama

Three militants and a soldier were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday, officials said.

The encounter began the previous night in Zadoora area of Pulwama. "One soldier, who was critically injured, has succumbed to his injuries in an encounter that started last night in Zadoora area of Pulwama. Joint operation (is) in progress," the defence PRO in Srinagar said in a statement.

(Source: PTI, ANI)

