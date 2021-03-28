Live

Latest News: NIA Arrests TMC Leader Mahato in 2009 Murder Case

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.  

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

9:00 AM , 28 Mar

Under-Construction Flyover on Gurugram-Dwarka Expressway Collapses

An under-construction flyover collapsed on Sunday, 28 March on the Gurugram-Dwarka Expressway near Daulatabad. Two workers have reportedly been injured.

(Source: ANI)

8:57 AM , 28 Mar

NIA Arrests TMC Leader Mahato in 2009 Murder Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday, 28 March arrested TMC leader Chhatradhar Mahato in connection with the 2009 murder case of CPI(M) leader Prabir Mahato. He will be produced before the court today.

(Source: ANI)

8:26 AM , 28 Mar

Section 144 Imposed in North, South Goa to Curb COVID-19

Looking at the rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Goa administration on Saturday, 27 March imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in both its districts, to prohibit public gatherings ahead of Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Easter, and Eid-ul-Fitr.

(Source: PTI)

Published: 28 Mar 2021, 8:26 AM IST

