Latest News: 16,752 New COVID Cases, India’s Tally Over 1.10 Cr

India on Sunday reported 16,752 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the country to 1,10,96,731. The death toll increased by 113 to 1,57,051.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 1,64,511 active cases across the country, while 1,07,75,169 patients have been discharged, with 11,718 discharges recorded in the last 24 hours.