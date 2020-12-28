Latest News: Sensex Rallies 362 Points to 47,335 in Opening Trade

Live
Sensex Rallies 362 Points to 47,335 in Opening Trade
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Sensex Rallies 362 Points to 47,335 in Opening Trade
Sensex on Monday rallied 361.93 points to 47,335.47 in opening trade, while Nifty climbed 110.55 points to 13,859.80.
(Source: PTI)
Army Chief Gen Naravane on 3-Day Visit to South Korea
Chief of Army Staff, General MM Naravane, is on a three-day visit to South Korea from 28 to 30 December.
During the visit, he will be meeting senior military and civilian leadership of the Republic of Korea, the Indian Army said.
(Source: ANI)
Published: 28 Dec 2020, 8:14 AM IST
