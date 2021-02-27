Latest News: 16,488 New COVID Cases, India’s Tally Over 1.10 Cr

India on Saturday reported 16,488 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the country to 1,10,79,979. The death toll increased by 113 to 1,56,938.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 1,59,590 active cases across the country, while 1,07,63,451 patients have been discharged, with 12,771 discharges recorded in the last 24 hours.