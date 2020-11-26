Live
Latest News: 3 PDP Leaders Resign From Party, Cite Mufti’s Action
Three PDP Leaders Resign From the Party, Cite Mufti's 'Actions'
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders Dhaman Bhasin, Fallail Singh and Pritam Kotwal have resigned from the party.
In a letter to party president Mufti, they stated that they are “feeling quite uncomfortable over some of her actions and undesirable utterances, especially which hurt patriotic sentiments”.
Source: The Wire
