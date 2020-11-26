Live

Latest News: 3 PDP Leaders Resign From Party, Cite Mufti’s Action

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

The Quint
Published
Breaking News
1 min read
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
i

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

1:16 PM , 26 Nov

Three PDP Leaders Resign From the Party, Cite Mufti's 'Actions'

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders Dhaman Bhasin, Fallail Singh and Pritam Kotwal have resigned from the party.

In a letter to party president Mufti, they stated that they are “feeling quite uncomfortable over some of her actions and undesirable utterances, especially which hurt patriotic sentiments”.

Source: The Wire

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!