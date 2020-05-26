Catch the latest news updates of the day here.A fire broke out at a shoe factory in northwest Delhi's Keshavpuram, PTI reports. No casualties has been reported yet. A fire broke out a slum in Tughlakabad area of south Delhi in the wee hours of Tuesday."Around 30 fire tenders are at the spot and the fire has been brought under control. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualty has been reported," SS Tuli, the Deputy Chief Fire Officer of South Delhi Zone said.(Source: ANI)The Pakistan Army resorted to firing and shelling on forward areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Tuesday, with the Indian soldiers retaliating.(Source: PTI) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.