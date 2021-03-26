Live

Latest News: Sensex Rallies 501 Points to 48,941 in Opening Trade

10:01 AM , 26 Mar

Sensex Rallies 501 Points to 48,941 in Opening Session

Sensex on Friday rallied 500.92 points to 48,941.04 in the opening session, while Nifty surged 156.30 points to 14,481.20.

(Source: PTI)

