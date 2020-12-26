Live

Latest News: France Confirms First Case of New Coronavirus Variant

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

9:23 AM , 26 Dec

France Confirms First Case of New Coronavirus Variant

France’s health ministry has confirmed the first case of the new coronavirus variant which was detected in Britain. The case was found in a person who arrived from London on 19 December.

9:11 AM , 26 Dec

4 More People, Who Returned From UK, Tested Positive

Four more people, who had returned from the United Kingdom to Tamil Nadu, have tested positive for coronavirus. Their samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

(Source: PTI)

