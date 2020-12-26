Latest News: France Confirms First Case of New Coronavirus Variant

Live
France Confirms First Case of New Coronavirus Variant
France’s health ministry has confirmed the first case of the new coronavirus variant which was detected in Britain. The case was found in a person who arrived from London on 19 December.
Published: 26 Dec 2020, 9:11 AM IST
