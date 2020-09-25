Latest News: 12 Die in Landslides in Nepal, 9 Missing
EC To Conduct Press Briefing Over Bihar Elections
Election Commission’s press conference over Bihar Elections to be held today to announce Bihar assembly poll schedule, Sheyphali Sharan, Official Spokesperson, Election Commission of India stated.
Source: PTI
Terrorists Attack CRPF Party in South Kashmir
Terrorists attacked a CRPF party deployed at South Kashmir's mini secretariat earlier today. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. The area has been cordoned off. More details awaited, reported ANI.
Nepal Landslides Kill 12; 9 Missing
At least 12 people died and nine others went missing in separate incidents of landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in western and eastern Nepal on Thursday.
Source: NDTV
Bombay HC to Hear Kangana Ranaut’s Bungalow Demolition Case Today
Bombay High Court on Thursday adjourned actor Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow demolition case till Friday, 25 September. The hearing in the matter will begin in high court from today
