Latest News: Sensex Drops 253 Points to 48,927 in Early Trade

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Sensex Drops 253 Points to 48,927 in Early Trade
Sensex on Thursday dropped 252.85 points to 48,927.46 in early trade, while Nifty slipped 67.20 points to 14,482.20.
(Source: PTI)
Results for March Session of JEE-Mains Announced, 13 Score Perfect 100
The results for the March session of engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains were announced late on Wednesday, the National Testing Agency said, adding that thirteen candidates scored a perfect 100 in the examination.
(Source: PTI)
Published: 25 Mar 2021, 8:47 AM IST
