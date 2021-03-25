Live

Latest News: Sensex Drops 253 Points to 48,927 in Early Trade

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

The Quint
Updated
Breaking News
1 min read
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
i

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

9:30 AM , 25 Mar

Sensex Drops 253 Points to 48,927 in Early Trade

Sensex on Thursday dropped 252.85 points to 48,927.46 in early trade, while Nifty slipped 67.20 points to 14,482.20.

(Source: PTI)

8:47 AM , 25 Mar

Results for March Session of JEE-Mains Announced, 13 Score Perfect 100

The results for the March session of engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains were announced late on Wednesday, the National Testing Agency said, adding that thirteen candidates scored a perfect 100 in the examination.

(Source: PTI)

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Published: 25 Mar 2021, 8:47 AM IST

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!