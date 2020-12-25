Live
Latest News: PM Modi, Amit Shah & Others Pay Tributes to Vajpayee
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
PM Modi, Amit Shah and Others Pay Tributes to Vajpayee on 96th Birth Anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid a floral tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 96th birth anniversary.
Among others who paid tributes at 'Sadaiv Atal' on Friday were Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal.
(Source: ANI)
