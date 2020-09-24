Live
Latest News: Encounter Underway in Awantipora, 1 Militant Killed
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
i
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Sensex Falls Over 500 Points; Nifty Crack Below 11,00
The S&P BSE Sensex index fell 571.26 points to 37,097.16 in the opening session, while NSE Nifty 50 tumbles 169.40 points to 10,962.45.
Fire Breaks Out at a Mall in Karkardooma
A fire broke out at Aditya Mall in Karkardooma. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Further details are awaited.
Source: ANI
One Militant Killed in Encounter in Awantipora
One militant killed in an encounter with the forces that started at Maghama area of Tral Awantipora, Kashmir police stated.
Further details are awaited.
Earthquake of 3.7 Magnitude Hits Gulmarg
An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hit 281 km North of Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, 24 September.
Source: ANI
Published:
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!