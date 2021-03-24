Live

Latest News: Sensex Drops 337 Points to 49,715 in Early Trade

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

9:35 AM , 24 Mar

Sensex Drops 337 Points to 49,715 in Early Trade

Sensex on Wednesday dropped 336.82 points to 49,714.62 in early trade, while Nifty declined 78 points to 14,736.75.

(Source: PTI)

8:57 AM , 24 Mar

US Senate Confirms Vivek Murthy as Biden's Surgeon General

The US Senate voted 57-43 on Tuesday to confirm Indian-American physician Vivek Murthy as President Joe Biden's surgeon general.

"I look forward to working with you to help our nation heal and create a better future for our children," Murthy said.

(Source: ANI)

Published: 24 Mar 2021, 8:57 AM IST

