Latest News: Sensex Drops 400 Points; Nifty Slips to 11,100

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

4:55 AM, 22 Sep

Five Arrested in Hyderabad For Attempting To Set GHMC Officer Ablaze

Five people were arrested by the Cyberabad police on Monday after they attempted to set ablaze an Assistant Engineer from the Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM), while he was carrying out a demolition drive against illegal structures.

Source: TNM

4:04 AM, 22 Sep

Opening Bell: Sensex Drops 400 Points; Nifty Slips to 11,100

Sensex drops 400 points, while Nifty hovers near 11,100 in the opening session; markets give up early gains amid selloff across sectors.

Source: NDTV

3:38 AM, 22 Sep

NIA Conducts Raids at Different Locations in J&K

National Investigation Agency is conducting raids at different locations in Baramulla, Jammu & Kashmir, in connection with suspended DSP Davinder Singh case.

Source: ANI

3:00 AM, 22 Sep

Encounter Breaks Out Between Forces & Militants in Budgam

One militant has been neutralised in an encounter between militants and a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and CRPF in Charar-i-Sharief area of Budgam.

Encounter is underway. More details awaited

Source: ANI


