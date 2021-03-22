Live
Latest News: 3 Militants Killed in Encounter in J&K’s Shopian
Sensex Drops 305 Points to 49,553 in Opening Session
Sensex on Monday dropped 305.33 points to 49,552.91 in the opening session, while Nifty shed 76 points to 14,668.
(Source: PTI)
3 Militants Killed in Encounter in J&K's Shopian
Three unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said on Monday.
(Source: PTI)
Published: 22 Mar 2021, 9:21 AM IST
