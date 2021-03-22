Live

Latest News: 3 Militants Killed in Encounter in J&K's Shopian

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

9:34 AM , 22 Mar

Sensex Drops 305 Points to 49,553 in Opening Session

Sensex on Monday dropped 305.33 points to 49,552.91 in the opening session, while Nifty shed 76 points to 14,668.

(Source: PTI)

9:21 AM , 22 Mar

3 Militants Killed in Encounter in J&K's Shopian

Three unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said on Monday.

(Source: PTI)

Published: 22 Mar 2021, 9:21 AM IST

