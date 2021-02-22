Latest News: 14,199 New COVID Cases, India’s Tally Over 1.10 Cr

India on Monday reported 14,199 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,10,05,850. The death toll increased by 83 to 1,56,385.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 1,50,055 active cases across the country, while 1,06,99,410 patients have been discharged so far, with 9,695 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.