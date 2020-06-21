Catch the latest news updates of the day here.An exchange of fire with terrorists is underway at Zadibal area of Srinagar following a cordon and search operation by joint troops of CRPF Valley QAT (Quick Action Team), 115 Bn, 28Bn CRPF and J&K Police. Three terrorists are believed to be trapped.(Source: ANI)Three people were killed and another three seriously injured when a man went on a stabbing spree in a park in the southern English town of Reading on Saturday, though police said they were not currently treating the incident as terrorism.Witnesses said a man went on the rampage at around 1800 GMT in Forbury Gardens, stabbing people at random who had gathered in the park on a sunny summer evening in Reading, which is about 40 miles (65 km) west of London.(Source: Reuters) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.