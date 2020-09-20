Latest News: Former PM HD Deve Gowda Takes Oath as RS Member

Live

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

4:07 AM, 20 Sep

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar Tables Farm Bills in Rajya Sabha

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar has moved the Farmers’ and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, in Rajya Sabha.

3:48 AM, 20 Sep

Former PM HD Deve Gowda Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha Member

Former Prime Minister & Janata Dal-Secular leader HD Deve Gowda took oath as member of the Rajya Sabha.

