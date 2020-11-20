Latest News: Delhi Records Coldest November Morning in 14 Years

Live

12:05 PM , 20 Nov

Delhi Records Coldest November Morning in 14 Years

Delhi has recorded the coldest November morning in at least 14 years as the minimum temperature fell to 7.5 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

(Source: PTI)

9:55 AM , 20 Nov

Sensex Surges 282 Points to 43,882 in Opening Session

Sensex on Friday surged 282.07 points to 43,882.03 in the opening session, while Nifty rose 78.45 points to 12,850.15.

(Source: PTI)

