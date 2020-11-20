Latest News: Delhi Records Coldest November Morning in 14 Years

Live
Delhi Records Coldest November Morning in 14 Years
Delhi has recorded the coldest November morning in at least 14 years as the minimum temperature fell to 7.5 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.
(Source: PTI)
Published: 20 Nov 2020, 10:06 AM IST
