Latest News: India-China Military Talks on Ladakh to be Held Today
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
India-China Military Talks on Ladakh to be Held Again Today
The third round of brigade commander-level talks between India and China will be held at 10 am on Wednesday in the Chushul/Moldo region to discuss the situation and issues along the southern bank of Pangong Tso in Eastern Ladakh, sources cited by news agency ANI said.
