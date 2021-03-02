Latest News: 12,286 New COVID Cases, India’s Tally Over 1.11 Cr

India on Tuesday reported 12,286 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,11,24,527. Meanwhile, the death toll increased by 91 to 1,57,248.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 1,68,358 active cases across the country, while 1,07,98,921 patients have been discharged so far, with 12,464 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.