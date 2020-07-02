Latest News: Sensex Surges 301 Points to 35,716 in Opening Session
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Tax Saving Investments/Payments for FY '19-20 Can be Made Up to 31 July
The Income Tax Department on Thursday said that tax saving investments/payments for financial year 2019-20 can be made up to 31 July 2020.
"Understanding and keeping in mind the times that we are in, we have further extended deadlines," the I-T department said.
(Source: ANI)
24 Kiled in Armed Attack on Drug Rehabilitation Facility in Mexico
At least 24 people have been killed in an armed attack on a drug rehabilitation facility in the central Mexican city of Irapuato, Reuters reported on Thursday.
Sensex Surges 301 Points to 35,716 in Opening Session
Sensex on Thursday surged 301.18 points to 35,715.63 in the opening session, while Nifty rose 76.50 points to 10,506.55.
(Source: PTI)
CBI Books GVK Group Chairman, Son Over Mumbai Airport 'Scam'
The CBI has booked GVK Group chairperson GVK Reddy and his son GV Sanjay Reddy, the managing director of Mumbai International Airport Ltd, among others, for alleged irregularities to the tune of Rs 705 crore in running of the airport, officials said on Wednesday.
(Source: PTI)
