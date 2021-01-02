Live
Latest News: Former Minister & Cong Leader Buta Singh Passes Away
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Ex-Union Minister & Congress Leader Buta Singh Passes Away
Former Union minister and Congress leader Buta Singh passed away on Saturday.
"Shri Buta Singh Ji was an experienced administrator and effective voice for the welfare of the poor as well as downtrodden. Saddened by his passing away. My condolences to his family and supporters," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.
