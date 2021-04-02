Live
Latest News: Encounter Breaks Out in Pulwama, 3 Militants Trapped
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
i
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Encounter Breaks Out in J&K's Pulwama, 3 Militants Trapped
An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in the wee hours of Friday, the police said.
Three militants are said to be trapped at the encounter site in Pulwama's Kakpora.
(Source: ANI, PTI)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!