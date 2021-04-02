Live

Latest News: Encounter Breaks Out in Pulwama, 3 Militants Trapped

9:42 AM , 02 Apr

Encounter Breaks Out in J&K's Pulwama, 3 Militants Trapped

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in the wee hours of Friday, the police said.

Three militants are said to be trapped at the encounter site in Pulwama's Kakpora.

(Source: ANI, PTI)

