Live

Latest News: NIA Arrests 9 ‘Al-Qaeda Terrorists’ in Kerala, Bengal

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

The Quint
Published
Breaking News
1 min read
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
i

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

4:05 AM, 19 Sep

NIA Arrests 9 'Al-Qaeda Terrorists' After Raids in Kerala, Bengal

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday morning carried out searches and arrested nine terrorists of banned terror organisation Al-Qaeda.

According to anti-terror probe agency officials, the arrests were made after raids in West Bengal's Murshidabad and Kerala's Ernakulam on some intelligence input about the presence of the terrorists there.

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!