Latest News: NIA Arrests 9 ‘Al-Qaeda Terrorists’ in Kerala, Bengal

NIA Arrests 9 'Al-Qaeda Terrorists' After Raids in Kerala, Bengal
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday morning carried out searches and arrested nine terrorists of banned terror organisation Al-Qaeda.
According to anti-terror probe agency officials, the arrests were made after raids in West Bengal's Murshidabad and Kerala's Ernakulam on some intelligence input about the presence of the terrorists there.
