Latest News: Sensex Drops 241 Points to 43,939 in Opening Session

Sensex Drops 241 Points to 43,939 in Opening Session
Sensex on Thursday dropped 240.96 points to 43,939.09 in the opening session, while Nifty declined 62.80 points to 12,875.45.
(Source: PTI)
Published: 19 Nov 2020, 7:56 AM IST
