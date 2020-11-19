Live

Latest News: Sensex Drops 241 Points to 43,939 in Opening Session

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

10:09 AM , 19 Nov

Sensex Drops 241 Points to 43,939 in Opening Session

Sensex on Thursday dropped 240.96 points to 43,939.09 in the opening session, while Nifty declined 62.80 points to 12,875.45.

(Source: PTI)

7:56 AM , 19 Nov

Encounter Underway Near Ban Toll Plaza in J&K, Highway Closed

An encounter is underway between militants and security forces near the Ban toll plaza in Jammu and Kashmir, with security tightened in Nagrota and Udhampur, and the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed.

(Source: ANI)

Published: 19 Nov 2020, 7:56 AM IST

