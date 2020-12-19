Live

Latest News: Three Dead, Six Injured in Delhi Building Collapse

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

The Quint
Updated
Breaking News
1 min read
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
i

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

1:20 PM , 19 Dec

NIA Files Charge Sheet Against Seven In Gujarat Drug Case

National Investigation Agency filed charge sheet against seven accused including six Pakistani nationals in the case of seizure of 237 kg narcotics in Gujarat in 2019.

(Source: ANI)

12:10 PM , 19 Dec

Three Dead, Six Injured in Delhi Building Collapse

Three people died and six injured in a house roof collapse, in Vishnu Garden area. A team of the fire department is present at the spot.

(Source: ANI)

Published: 19 Dec 2020, 12:13 PM IST

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!