Latest News: Sensex Jumps 186 Points, Nifty Rises to 11,578
Sensex Jumps 186 Points, Nifty Rises to 11,578
Sensex jumps 186.37 points to 39,166.22 in the opening session, while Nifty rises 62.70 points to 11,578.80.
Kisan Mazdoor Committee To Hold 'Rail Roko' Agitation
Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee will hold a 'rail roko' agitation from 24 to 26 September against the three agriculture ordinances.
Source: ANI
Gunmen Kill Five in Attack on Wake in Mexico
Gunmen killed five people on Thursday, 17 September, during an attack on a wake in central Mexico, sparking a manhunt that left one suspect dead and three under arrest, AFP reported.
India & US Conduct 1st Annual Cyber Defence Dialogue
US Department of Defense and India's Ministry of Defense officials conducted the first annual US India Cyber Defense Dialogue on Thursday, 17 September. The two sides exchanged views on cyber threats and best practices in cyber defence.
Source: ANI
