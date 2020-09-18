Live

Latest News: Sensex Jumps 186 Points, Nifty Rises to 11,578

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

4:14 AM, 18 Sep

Sensex Jumps 186 Points, Nifty Rises to 11,578

Sensex jumps 186.37 points to 39,166.22 in the opening session, while Nifty rises 62.70 points to 11,578.80.

2:39 AM, 18 Sep

Kisan Mazdoor Committee To Hold 'Rail Roko' Agitation

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee will hold a 'rail roko' agitation from 24 to 26 September against the three agriculture ordinances.

Source: ANI

2:21 AM, 18 Sep

Gunmen Kill Five in Attack on Wake in Mexico

Gunmen killed five people on Thursday, 17 September, during an attack on a wake in central Mexico, sparking a manhunt that left one suspect dead and three under arrest, AFP reported.

1:58 AM, 18 Sep

India & US Conduct 1st Annual Cyber Defence Dialogue

US Department of Defense and India's Ministry of Defense officials conducted the first annual US India Cyber Defense Dialogue on Thursday, 17 September. The two sides exchanged views on cyber threats and best practices in cyber defence.

Source: ANI


