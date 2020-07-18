Live
Latest News: 3 Militants Killed in Encounter in J&K’s Shopian
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
3 Militants Killed in Encounter in J&K's Shopian
Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.
(Source: PTI)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!