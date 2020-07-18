Latest News: 3 Militants Killed in Encounter in J&K’s Shopian

Live

Published18 Jul 2020, 04:55 AM IST
4:53 AM, 18 Jul

3 Militants Killed in Encounter in J&K's Shopian

Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

(Source: PTI)

