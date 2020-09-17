Live
Latest News: One Militant Killed During Encounter in Srinagar
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
One Militant Killed During Encounter With Forces in Srinagar
A joint encounter broke out between CRPF and the militants at Batamaloo area of Srinagar early in the morning.
One identified militant has been killed in the ongoing encounter.
The operation is underway.
