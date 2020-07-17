Live
Latest News: 3 Militants Killed in Encounter in J&K’s Kulgam
3 Militants Killed in Encounter in J&K's Kulgam District
Three militants have been killed and two security personnel injured in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, the police said on Friday.
Sensex Jumps 190 Points to 36,661 in Opening Session
Sensex on Friday jumped 189.80 points to 36,661.48 in the opening session, while Nifty rose 51.05 points to 10,791.
