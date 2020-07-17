Live

Latest News: 3 Militants Killed in Encounter in J&K's Kulgam

17 Jul 2020
4:36 AM, 17 Jul

3 Militants Killed in Encounter in J&K's Kulgam District

Three militants have been killed and two security personnel injured in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, the police said on Friday.

4:32 AM, 17 Jul

Sensex Jumps 190 Points to 36,661 in Opening Session

Sensex on Friday jumped 189.80 points to 36,661.48 in the opening session, while Nifty rose 51.05 points to 10,791.

(Source: PTI)

