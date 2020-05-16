Catch the latest news updates of the day here.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cyclone alert across coastal Bay of Bengal as a well-marked low-pressure event over the bay is likely to intensify into a depression and a cyclonic storm. The cyclone will be named "Amphan".12 coastal districts of Odisha have been put on alert and the state has asked collectors to arrange for alternative shelter homes for the people.(Source: PTI)Princess Maria Galitzine of Austria, who was married to Indian-origin chef Rishi Roop Singh, passed away in Houston after suffering a "sudden cardiac aneurysm" at the age of 31, according to a Fox News report.(Source: ANI) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.