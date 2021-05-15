Live

Latest News: Red Alert in Kerala’s Malappuram District

The Quint
Updated
Breaking News
1 min read
i

10:20 AM , 15 May

PM to Hold Meeting to Review Cyclone Preparedness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting to review the preparations to deal with Cyclone Tauktae, reported PTI quoting government sources.

10:12 AM , 15 May

Heavy Rain in Kerala, Red Alert in Malappuram District

Several parts of Kerala continue to witness heavy rainfall as Malappuram district has been put on high alert.

(Source: ANI)

Published: 15 May 2021, 10:12 AM IST

