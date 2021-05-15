Live
Latest News: Red Alert in Kerala’s Malappuram District
PM to Hold Meeting to Review Cyclone Preparedness
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting to review the preparations to deal with Cyclone Tauktae, reported PTI quoting government sources.
Heavy Rain in Kerala, Red Alert in Malappuram District
Several parts of Kerala continue to witness heavy rainfall as Malappuram district has been put on high alert.
(Source: ANI)
Published: 15 May 2021, 10:12 AM IST
