Latest News: Eminent Scientists Prof Roddam Narasimha Passes Away

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

10:42 AM , 15 Dec

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab Meets External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab met External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Tuesday, 15 December to hold talks on bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest.

10:42 AM , 15 Dec

West Bengal BJP MP to Call CEC Over Law & Order Situation

A BJP delegation led by Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta, West Bengal BJP Secretary Sabyasachi Dutta and BJP Election Committee convenor Shishir Bajoria, will call on the Chief Election Commissioner, over the law and order situation in the state.

9:29 AM , 15 Dec

Sensex Falls Over 200 Points; Nifty at 13,500

BSE Sensex falls over 200 points, currently at 46,118 in the opening session; NSE Nifty drops 48.55 points to 13,509.60 as the market retreat from record highs.

7:39 AM , 15 Dec

Eminent Scientists Prof Roddam Narasimha Passes Away

Celebrated scientist and former director of NAL, NIAS, Padma Vibhushan Prof Roddam Narasimha passed away at MS Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru on Monday, 14 December. Prof Narsimha was 87. He was admitted to the hospital on 8 December after he suffered a brain haemorrhage.


