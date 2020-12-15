Latest News: Eminent Scientists Prof Roddam Narasimha Passes Away
UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab Meets External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar
UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab met External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Tuesday, 15 December to hold talks on bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest.
West Bengal BJP MP to Call CEC Over Law & Order Situation
A BJP delegation led by Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta, West Bengal BJP Secretary Sabyasachi Dutta and BJP Election Committee convenor Shishir Bajoria, will call on the Chief Election Commissioner, over the law and order situation in the state.
Sensex Falls Over 200 Points; Nifty at 13,500
BSE Sensex falls over 200 points, currently at 46,118 in the opening session; NSE Nifty drops 48.55 points to 13,509.60 as the market retreat from record highs.
Eminent Scientists Prof Roddam Narasimha Passes Away
Celebrated scientist and former director of NAL, NIAS, Padma Vibhushan Prof Roddam Narasimha passed away at MS Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru on Monday, 14 December. Prof Narsimha was 87. He was admitted to the hospital on 8 December after he suffered a brain haemorrhage.
